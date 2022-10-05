Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 615 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,580 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.10% of IDACORP worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,639,000 after acquiring an additional 313,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,213,000 after acquiring an additional 221,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,166,000 after acquiring an additional 32,913 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 857,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,866,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.01. 252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,507. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.26 and a 52-week high of $118.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.14). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $358.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.03%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

