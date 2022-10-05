Meritage Portfolio Management Has $4.93 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,247 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.4% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $449,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 20.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.50. 9,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.06.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.14.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

