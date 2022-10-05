Meritage Portfolio Management Has $7.10 Million Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,066 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 427,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,651,000 after purchasing an additional 129,823 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 6.3 %

Kilroy Realty Increases Dividend

KRC stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,790. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.94. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.91%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.