Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 1,169 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 6.6 %

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:HIW traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $25.93. The company had a trading volume of 15,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,333. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.32. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 73.26%.

Insider Transactions at Highwoods Properties

In related news, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $40,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,101.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Highwoods Properties news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at $6,962,071.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $40,815.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,101.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.