Meritage Portfolio Management Reduces Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $9.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $455.63. 15,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,456. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $412.67 and a 1 year high of $881.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $506.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Argus started coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $708.10.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

