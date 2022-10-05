Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,971 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of UNP traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.29. 12,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,709. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $194.73 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $125.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.92 and a 200 day moving average of $226.97.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.83.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

