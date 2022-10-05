Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 2,942 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 756,868 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,335,000 after buying an additional 45,494 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

KEYS traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,121. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.80.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.23.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

