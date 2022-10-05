Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Mesa Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 10.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MLAB stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.84. 322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,959. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.32 and its 200-day moving average is $203.22. The company has a market cap of $765.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $136.11 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42.

Insider Activity at Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.63 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. Analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $724,075.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

