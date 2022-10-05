MetisDAO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.21 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $123.66 million and $7.21 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $28.15 or 0.00138759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,287.94 or 1.00014894 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002396 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00051099 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009860 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00063587 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021753 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004889 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 25.23439683 USD and is up 5.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $7,045,715.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

