MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on October 31st

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:CXE remained flat at $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,730. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $5.30.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.
