MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on October 31st

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:CXE remained flat at $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,730. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $5.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 21.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 91.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 128,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

