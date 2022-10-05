MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

MFS Special Value Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MFV traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.23. 4,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,826. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16.

Institutional Trading of MFS Special Value Trust

About MFS Special Value Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Special Value Trust stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust ( NYSE:MFV Get Rating ) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,592 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of MFS Special Value Trust worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

