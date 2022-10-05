MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th.
MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.
MFS Special Value Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:MFV traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.23. 4,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,826. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16.
MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.
