Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Short Interest Update

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,400 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the August 31st total of 264,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minim

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Minim stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 961,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.09% of Minim at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minim Price Performance

NASDAQ:MINM opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. Minim has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.91.

About Minim

Minim ( NASDAQ:MINM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Minim had a negative return on equity of 42.89% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Minim will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

