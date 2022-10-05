Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 1.0% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in 3M by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in 3M by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $115.13. 42,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,068,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.35 and a 200-day moving average of $138.11. 3M has a 52-week low of $110.39 and a 52-week high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.93.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

