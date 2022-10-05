Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Community Trust NA raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.73.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of PSX traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.38. 95,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,700,203. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.44. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.