Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 1.2% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after buying an additional 5,048,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after buying an additional 1,750,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,092,879,000 after buying an additional 1,061,681 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $831,839,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $92.02. The stock had a trading volume of 82,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,791. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.64.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,161,423 shares of company stock worth $86,730,717 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.