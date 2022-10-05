Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $748,000 Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 33,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,927,000. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,809. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $163.50 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.46.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

