Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ABB by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 5.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.05. 94,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 14.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

