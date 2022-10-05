Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.00. The stock had a trading volume of 30,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,916. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.43. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.39 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.