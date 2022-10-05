Mizuho Lowers Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $91.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.18.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $89.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison



Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

