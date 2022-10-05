ML & R Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,190 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 0.3% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,597,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,166 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,659,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AVEM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.88. 1,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,951. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $66.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $53.46.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.