ML & R Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,030 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 2.2% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ML & R Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,437.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $65.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,470. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $62.29 and a twelve month high of $81.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day moving average of $70.20.

