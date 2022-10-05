ML & R Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,992,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,450 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 36.5% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. ML & R Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.56% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $81,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 150,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DFUS traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $40.66. The company had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,321. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $52.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.93.

Featured Stories

