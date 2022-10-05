Morgan Stanley Cuts Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target to $39.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s previous close.
BFH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Bread Financial to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.
Bread Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.97. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $30.55 and a 52-week high of $104.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bread Financial
In related news, Director Timothy J. Theriault bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $98,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,539 shares in the company, valued at $575,162.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
About Bread Financial
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bread Financial (BFH)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.