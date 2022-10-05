Morgan Stanley Cuts Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target to $39.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s previous close.

BFH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Bread Financial to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.97. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $30.55 and a 52-week high of $104.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bread Financial

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($2.00). The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.46 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Theriault bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $98,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,539 shares in the company, valued at $575,162.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

