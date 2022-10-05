Morgan Stanley Lowers EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Price Target to €185.00

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €195.00 ($198.98) to €185.00 ($188.78) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €173.00 ($176.53) to €167.00 ($170.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($198.98) to €185.00 ($188.78) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

ESLOY stock traded up $5.91 on Wednesday, hitting $75.91. 124,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,597. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $66.60 and a twelve month high of $110.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.53.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

