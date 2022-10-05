Namaste Technologies (CVE:N) Shares Up 6.9%

Namaste Technologies Inc. (CVE:N – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 216,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,387,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.65 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16.

Namaste Technologies Inc engages in the online sale of herbal vaporizer hardware and ancillary products worldwide. It offers hardware and ancillary products, such as bongs and pipes; hemp derived cannabidiol and smoking accessories; medical and dried cannabis; and cannabis oil, as well as refines, processes, and distributes cannabis and cannabis derived products.

