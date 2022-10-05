Nano 1-Day Volume Tops $3.77 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $106.84 million and $3.77 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00003989 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ShibChain (SC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004356 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Banano (BAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,290 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

