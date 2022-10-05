National Bank Financial Comments on Goodfood Market Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:FOO)

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Goodfood Market in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$67.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$72.46 million.

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

