NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $202.87

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 202.87 ($2.45) and traded as high as GBX 219 ($2.65). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 218 ($2.63), with a volume of 261,816 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on NCC shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of NCC Group from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 321.20 ($3.88).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 216.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 203.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £681.63 million and a P/E ratio of 3,192.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.43%.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

