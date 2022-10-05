Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading 2.3% Higher

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 36,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 134,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Neptune Digital Assets Trading Down 11.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 73.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25.

Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It invests in digital asset ecosystem, including Bitcoin mining, staking cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, yield farming, and liquidity mining, as well as operates blockchain nodes and other associated blockchain technology projects.

