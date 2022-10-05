NetApp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

NetApp has raised its dividend by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years. NetApp has a payout ratio of 10.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NetApp to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.59. NetApp has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.22.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,943. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in NetApp by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in NetApp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 19.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

