Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.46-$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.21 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.52 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.56-$1.70 EPS.

Newell Brands Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.12%.

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newell Brands news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 711.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

