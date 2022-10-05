NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Cut by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 122,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 81,380 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 20,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,175,606. The stock has a market cap of $159.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.22, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

