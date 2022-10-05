NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,701 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,061 shares of company stock worth $4,356,819 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.04.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.36. 383,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,602,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

