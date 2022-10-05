Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.22

Shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.22 and traded as high as $15.00. Northern Technologies International shares last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 25,185 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $121.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

