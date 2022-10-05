Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Trading Up 1.1%

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.46. Approximately 25,215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 76,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58.
Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nouveau Monde Graphite
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.
