NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Holdings Cut by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned 0.08% of NOV worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 133.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 1,360.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in NOV by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NOV news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOV Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on NOV shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

Shares of NOV stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 19,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,717. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.35 and a beta of 1.76. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $24.06.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. NOV had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.96%.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.