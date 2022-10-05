Novacoin (NVC) Price Hits $0.0153 on Exchanges

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Novacoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $35,851.17 and $4.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004959 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $154.60 or 0.00765508 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Novacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NovaCoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. NovaCoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.