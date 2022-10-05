NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Price Down 7.5%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) fell 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.68. 34,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,596,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.
Several research analysts have issued reports on NG shares. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 51.94, a quick ratio of 51.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44.
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
