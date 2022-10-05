NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Price Down 7.5%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) fell 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.68. 34,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,596,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on NG shares. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 51.94, a quick ratio of 51.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 11.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 13.9% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,035 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,048 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 21.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.