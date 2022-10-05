Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 142.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at $1,888,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 7.1% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 6,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Nucor by 62.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 15.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.78.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

