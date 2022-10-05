Numbers Protocol (NUM) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.75 Million

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Numbers Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0584 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges. Numbers Protocol has a market cap of $10.48 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00145119 BTC.

Numbers Protocol Profile

Numbers Protocol’s genesis date was November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 209,653,489 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,546,046 tokens. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io. Numbers Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Numbers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 209,653,489 with 179,546,046 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.0566974 USD and is up 5.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $1,567,669.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

