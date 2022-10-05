Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NVG stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,342. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVG. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 22.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,057,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after acquiring an additional 194,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 26.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 580,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 122,837 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 57,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $819,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.