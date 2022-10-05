Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NUW opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $17.33.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.