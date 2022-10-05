Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NAZ opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $16.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

