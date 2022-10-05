Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NAZ opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $16.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
