Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NAC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,974. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $124,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $139,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $528,000.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

