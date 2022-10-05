Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NMS)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE NMS traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $12.41. 3,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,277. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $16.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:NMS Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

