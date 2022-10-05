Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JLS traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.06. 9,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,920. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

