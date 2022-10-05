Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $17.31.

Get Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.