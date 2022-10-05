Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0535 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
NMZ traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,700. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $15.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ)
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.