Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0535 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NMZ traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,700. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $15.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $294,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 9.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 259,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 22,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 51,517 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.