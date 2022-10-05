Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $11.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
