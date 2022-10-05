Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on November 1st

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.
