Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on November 1st

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 298,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.